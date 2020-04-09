Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.
The order has been extended through April 30.
The order limits gatherings and travel, and requires all workers who are not necessary to sustain or protect life to stay home.
Executive Order 2020-42 also imposes more stringent limitations on stores to reduce foot traffic, slow the spread of the coronavirus, and save lives, Whitmer's office said in a press release on Thursday, April 9.
“Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing. We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families,” Whitmer said. “Data shows that most Michiganders are doing their part by staying home and staying safe. That’s good, but we must keep it up. When we do, we can save lives and shorten the amount of time we’re working through this crisis, which will be good for our families and good for our economy in the long-run. We can also protect critical infrastructure workers like doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, and child care workers. Now more than ever, it’s crucial that people stay home and stay safe.”
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said staying home is the most effective way to sloe the spread of the virus.
“This aggressive action will help us protect more people and ease the strain on our health care system," Khaldun said.
The executive order prohibits all businesses and operations from requiring workers to leave their homes, unless those workers are necessary to sustain or protect life or to conduct minimum basic operations, the state said.
A list of critical infrastructure workers can be found here.
Residents can leave the house to get groceries and needed supplies, but they are encouraged to limit the number of household members running errands.
Residents are also allowed to engage in outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running, cycling, kayaking, canoeing, or any other recreational activity consistent with remaining at least six feet from people outside of your household.
The order prohibits travel for vacations or any other purpose.
The order also imposes restrictions on stores in an effort to reduce crowds. Large stores must limit the number of people inside to no more than four customers for every 1,000 square-feet of customer floor space. Small stores must limit capacity at 25 percent of the total occupancy limits.
Large stores must also close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, or paint.
“This doesn’t mean everything will go back to normal on May 1,” Whitmer said. “But based on the data we have right now, this is the appropriate window for an extension. It will take time to safely and responsibly re-open the economy, which is why we will continue to provide critical unemployment support and assistance to our small businesses during this challenging time. We will get through this if we all continue to do our part.”
(1) comment
I disagree with not allowing plants to be bought and lawn care companies.
