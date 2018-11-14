A football team is making a historic run for a state football team championship.
It’s among six Mid-Michigan teams in the semi-finals this weekend, but this is the first time the Breckenridge Huskies has ever made it this far.
“Lot of people coming in talking about football. All want to talk about football,” said Kurt Siler, owner of Siler’s Market in Breckenridge.
Everywhere you look in town you will see reminders of the Huskies’ historic run to the state semi-finals.
Siler is also the junior varsity football coach. He said people around town are excited for the varsity team.
“They all just want to know how we’re doing and how we’re doing it and if we can keep doing it,” Siler said.
Shoppers at Siler’s Market are thrilled.
“It’s about time,” one shopper said.
“It’s good. I know they’ve never got this far,” another shopper said.
“A nice little small town needs to win once in a while,” another shopper said.
Head Coach Kris Robinson said the team could feel the enthusiasm hundreds of miles away at the regional championship in the upper peninsula this past Saturday.
“You see two-thirds of the people are Breckenridge people in Ishpeming, six and a half hours away, seven hours away. That’s unbelievable,” Robinson said.
The Huskies are on the prowl against fellow TV5 viewing area team Harbor Beach. The coaching staff knows the Pirates will be a stiff test in the final four match-up.
“Harbor Beach is just an awesome football team and they really play great, great football. Even just making it this far. Every game is a reward and every game is an adventure and we love that. That’s why we do this,” said Isaac Gregory, defensive coordinator for the Huskies.
Team Captain Hunter Smith agrees. He said a chance to get to Ford Field has been years in the making.
“We’ve been dreaming about this since we were in third and fourth grade. And this would mean absolutely the world to everyone in this community and this school,” Smith said.
Smith said the team went 0-9 three years ago. No one in town talked about football then.
But Siler said that is different now. He just hopes the conversation continues into next week.
“It’ll be a lot of fun and it will just be constant, constant talking about football,” Siler said.
The winning team will play for the division eight state title on Friday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.
Other teams from Mid-Michigan in the semi-finals include Midland, Montrose, New Lothrop and Swan Valley.
