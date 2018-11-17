A Mid-Michigan high school team made to the state finals and will head to Ford Field next weekend.
The Breckenridge Huskies won against Harbor Beach Pirates 12 to 0 in Division 8.
Breckenridge will play Reading Rangers at Ford Field at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.
Swan Valley Vikings were close to a perfect season but were beat by Hudsonville 14 to 7. Both teams returned nearly their entire starting lineups from last season. It was a rematch from last year's state semifinal, which Swan Valley won 29 to 14.
Morrice Orioles beat Pickford in Division 1 8-player finals this weekend with 44 to 16. Morrice walked away with a perfect season and the Division 1 championship.
The Midland Chemics, Montrose, and New Lothrop did not make it to state finals this year:
- Division 2 – Muskegon Mona Shores 49, Midland Chemics 28
- Division 5 – Hudsonville 14, Saginaw Swan Valley Vikings 7
- Division 6 – Jackson 42, Montrose 20
- Division 7 – New Lothrop 51, Lake City 22
- Division 8 – Breckenridge Huskies 12, Harbor Beach 0
We’ll have more coverage with Sports Xtra tonight at 10 p.m. on TV5+ and at 11 p.m. on TV5.
