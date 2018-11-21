Excitement is building in a small Mid-Michigan town as the high school football team prepares to take to the field in the state finals for the first time ever.
The Breckenridge Huskies hope to complete their undefeated season with one more win at Ford Field this Friday.
It’s a true rags to riches story. Just three years ago the team was coming off of a 0-9 season. Today they are 13-0 and on their way to the state finals.
“This is amazing. I’m trying to shelter them from all of this craziness that we’re all dealing with,” Head Coach Kris Robinson said. “Everybody’s excited about this.”
It’s more than a little overwhelming for Robinson, but he’s glad to see everyone rallying behind the team.
Others in the community agree, saying this is a moment well worth celebrating.
“I’ve been here what 19 years. We’ve been through some pretty bad seasons, but for them to go as far as they are this year, it’s exciting as heck man,” said Jerry Loyselle.
By day he works as a butcher at Siler’s Market in Breckenridge, but at night he serves as the announcer for the school’s football games.
However, this Friday he will be down at Ford Field watching from the sidelines.
“So this is like the best of both worlds for me. Standing at Ford Field watching the Huskies play. It’s awesome,” Loyselle said.
With all the attention and excitement around Friday’s game, Robinson said the challenge has been keeping his players focused on the Xs and Os and not the hype.
“We’ve been stressing it with the kids is that the only thing different this week is we’re playing inside. It’s a green field with lions on it and a whole bunch of guys playing football,” Robinson said.
While tickets to Friday’s game may already be sold out at the school, you can still pick yours up at Ford Field.
You can watch the Huskies play at 10 a.m. on Friday on Fox Sports Detroit.
