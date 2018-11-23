The Breckenridge Huskies’ rag to riches season has come to an end.
The Huskies competed in the high school football state finals at Ford Field on Friday, Nov. 23 for the first time in school’s history.
The team was hoping for a state title, but they lost to Reading.
Prior to Friday’s game, the Huskies were undefeated.
The final score was 20-39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.