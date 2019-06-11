IMAGE: Brew at the Zoo
Source: Saginaw Children's Zoo

It’s nearly time to grab a brew and tour the zoo.

Brew at the Zoo is the adult only fundraiser at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, taking place on June 20.

Enjoy craft beer and wine samplings, food, live music, and animal encounters. You can also try your hand at cornhole and compete in zoo trivia to win a prize.

The event runs from 6 – p.m., and tickets are $40 through June 17. On June 18, ticket prices increase to $50.

With your ticket, you’ll get a souvenir glass, 6 drink tickets, dinner, and more. Also, train and carousel rides are free.

All proceeds go to the Saginaw Children’s Zoo, including education and conservation programs.

