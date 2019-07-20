A Burton brewery is trying to recoup after two people broke into the business.
Redline Brewing owner Doug Dover said overnight Saturday two males smashed the window on brewery’s front door.
Once inside, they stole the brewery’s cash register and safe, Dover said.
Dover said the two also broke two wall mounted TVs while trying to take them.
The brewery has replaced the broken window on the front door and the brewery remains open.
