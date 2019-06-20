A Mid-Michigan bride is getting some much-needed help after Sempliners Bride and Formal in Bay City closed abruptly.
Stacey Wozniak’s wedding is this Saturday. Her bridesmaids need new alterations for their dresses and the groomsmen will likely not receive their tuxedos.
“You’re ruining people’s big day. I mean, it’s the most important day of their life,” Wozniak said.
Sempliners closed Tuesday without any notice, leaving Wozniak without alterations to her bridesmaids’ dresses just days before her big day.
After TV5 aired Wozniak’s story on Wednesday, the ladies at Wedding Daze in Bay City contacted her offering to alter her bridesmaids’ dresses at the last minute.
It was some much-needed relief for the stressed-out bride.
“They are altering some of the girls’ dresses. They are steaming all of the dresses,” Wozniak said.
Nancy Schafer, owner of Wedding Daze, said they have been working non-stop for Wozniak and other brides that were left scrambling after Sempliners’ closure.
Schafer said they work with some of the same vendors as Sempliners and can help track down dress orders.
“If they have an order through DaVinci, if they would contact us we could get the information for them, see where their dresses are,” Schafer said.
Schafer said unfortunately, the deposits left at Sempliners will be lost and brides will likely need to make an additional payment in order to receive their dresses.
TV5 reached out to the Better Business Bureau to see what kind of recourse consumers have in this type of situation. Unfortunately, there isn’t much.
If deposits were paid using a credit card, customers can contact the credit company and dispute the charge.
As for Wozniak, she is just glad this nightmare is now a thing of the past and she can focus on her future nuptials.
“It’s great that there’s people out here that are actually willing to help,” Wozniak said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.