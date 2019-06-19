Brides in Mid-Michigan are turning to other shops after Sempliners in Bay City closed, leaving them no explanation or dress options.
“I’m devastated, there’s not much we can do,” said Kayla Medina.
Medina is like dozens of other Mid-Michigan brides-to-be who were surprised by the abrupt closing of Sempliners Bridal shop in Bay City.
The shop closed without notice on Tuesday, June 18. They closed with no reason, informing customers through notes taped on the front door. The closure left brides scrambling ahead of their big day.
“Trying to pick up the pieces and figure out what to do next,” Medina said.
Medina considers herself fortunate because her wedding dress was waiting for her at the neighboring boutique which was holding items from Sempliners that were already purchased.
She went to the Little Shop Boutique after learning about the closure. Her dress was there but all of her bridesmaid dresses that were paid for are a lost cause.
“They don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars again to get a dress and hope that it’s in by the time that our wedding is,” Medina said.
Nearby bridal shops are trying to fill the void. Their phones are ringing off the hook with brides-to-be scrambling for help.
“All morning its been crazy,” said Angie Gansser, the manager at Unique Bridal.
Gansser said she’s met with several people blind-sided by Sempliners who are trying to sort out the big mess affecting so many people’s big day.
“We really feel horrible that people could miss a wedding regarding this so we’re trying to do everything we can to help. So I’ve been on the phone with manufacturing trying to determine which dress and company they went with for their dress,” Gansser said.
Medina is feeling the pressure as she gets closer to her wedding day.
“We have this weekend and next pretty much before we don’t have enough time,” Medina said.
TV5 has reached out to the owner of Sempliners and have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.