Everyone’s eyes were looking north as the tall ships came into Bay City on the Saginaw River but something unexpected happened, Liberty Bridge moved.
Liberty Bridge, the city owned bascule bridge that connects the east side of Bay City to the west side, had been stuck in the open position for weeks.
According to the Bay City City Manager’s Office, the east span of the bridge was being tested.
Parts had recently come in to repair the bridge and city officials wanted to test those repairs before the ships made their way into the city.
There is still no estimate about when the bridge will re-open to traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.