Michiganders who use Bridge Cards will not be able to do so late Saturday and early Sunday while a system upgrade is implemented.
The system will be down from 11 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service said. Residents will not be able to use their cards during these hours. Benefit balance information for all programs will be available at 11 a.m. and the transaction history will be available by 3 p.m.
“These system changes will improve access to food and cash assistance because clients now will be able to use a mobile app that was not previously available,” said Lew Roubal, MDHHS senior deputy director for opportunity. “We apologize for any inconvenience and chose a timeframe with low Bridge Card activity to make this transition.”
The upgrades involve a switch to Fidelity Information Systems (FIS), which will be the new electronic benefit transfer provider for MDHHS. The system needs to be shut down during the transition from the previous vendor, MDHHS said.
Bridge cardholders will still use the same webpage and can call the toll-free phone number on the back of their card.
