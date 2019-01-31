A bridge in a western Michigan community has been closed due to flooding from ice jams on the Muskegon River.
Newaygo County authorities say the ice jam is 17 miles long. The Muskegon River is above flood stage in the city of Newaygo, 40 miles north of Grand Rapids.
The river is full of ice because of extreme cold weather. People living along the river have been warned to watch for flooding. Even when temperatures rise, the risk of flooding won't diminish because of melting snow and weekend rain.
