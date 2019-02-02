Hundreds of fishermen and women took to the ice over the Saginaw River for the annual Bridge to Bridge fishing competition.
This year’s tournament has the highest number of entries.
If you’re crossing the Zilwaukee Bridge today, don’t be surprised when you see hundreds of ice shanties all along the river.
Folks from all over have turned out for the fishing tournament.
“Well it’s good for the community we get a lot of support from the community and we have a lot of fisherman out fishing today,” said Eugene Wendling, a trustee for the Carrollton and Zilwaukee Eagles Club.
Almost 300 participants hit the ice for the 13th annual Bridge to Bridge tournament.
It’s a one day only walleye competition and the longest fish wins.
Wendling said the tournament’s turnout was wonderful.
When asked if the weather helped the event, Wendling said, “There’s no doubt about that, it’s just perfect. I don’t know who set that up, but it’s working.”
The competition takes place between the Zilwaukee Bridge and the Train Bridge in Carrollton, something Abbey Wenzell, a trustee for the Carrollton and Zilwaukee Eagles Club, said brings a close competition.
“Lots of excitement and prizes and as the fish come in we measure them and see the biggest one and they win a prize at the end,” Wenzell said.
Wenzell said this is their first year hosting the competition and it just so happens to be their biggest year yet.
“This is the biggest one this year, compared to like the Walleye Fest it’s the same amount of entries so we’re pretty excited,” Wenzell said.
