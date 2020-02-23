A fundraiser to support autism sensory kits inspired by a Frankenmuth boy will be held today.
Candlelite Sports & Banquet Center is hosting No-Tap Singles Tournament to raise money for Carter Kits.
Carter Kits are autism sensory bags inspired by five-year-old Carter Severs of Frankenmuth.
Funds from the fundraiser will help toward the creation of more kits that will be donated to first responders.
The fundraiser will be held from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. and the cost is $25 per person.
Candlelite Sports & Banquet Center is located at 6817 Dixie Hwy. Bridgeport, MI, 48722.
