Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the state is tightening restrictions on youth sports to help curb the spread.
Starting April 2 young athletes ages 13 to 19 will undergo weekly COVID-19 testing before every practice and competition.
Bridgeport High School Varsity basketball player, Jaylen Hodges, agrees with the new weekly testing rules.
“A lot of teams have been going into quarantine, playing against teams with COVID. So why end your season because of another team? Why end your season early because another team didn’t follow the guidelines?” said Hodges. “I think it’s actually smart.”
According to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the recent rise in cases means increased testing.
"A significant number of the recent cases are from high school athletics. Michigan has at least 756 cases of the B.1.1.7 or UK variant and two cases of the South African B.1.3.5.1 variant," Whitmer said.
But Hodges doesn’t think it is fair to put all the blame on sports.
“It's really about how safe you want to be. If you go around a lot of people, it's a good chance you're going to get it. You just can't blame it on the sports because we play people, we're still wearing our masks, we're still being safe," Hodges said.
The boys’ varsity basketball team got their first rapid COVID-19 tests last week.
The school decided not to play this week to avoid potential quarantines and ensure a spot in the playoffs.
"We didn't want to play and say we had played a team with Covid, that had a player positive with Covid. We didn't want to end our season early, so we just took the safe route and decided not to play the game this week," Hodges said.
