The pandemic shuttered some businesses or temporarily closed others, but as most businesses are open across the state, mid-Michigan bowling alleys are still stuck in the gutter.
“Anything we possibly can,” said Wendy Sebert, owner of Candlelite Sports and Banquet Center. “We’re constantly looking to diversify and find opportunities to generate any kind of revenue.”
The bowling alley in Bridgeport has been closed since March as a result of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though balls aren’t being thrown and pins aren’t flying, the bills keep coming.
Sebert worked with the township to bring part of her business back online.
“By roughly September 23rd, or by the end of September at the latest, we will be reopening the axe, cornhole and fowling arena. Our bar, our diner and we’re adding a new addition at the front. It used to e called the BS Sports Bar, we’re actually going to change that into a skills room. So, similar to a slot machine, but it’s more skills-driven. The user is actually in control.”
Sebert is quick to point out that requirements for masks, social distancing, capacity limits and other safety protocols will be in place, and while she is glad to get some help for her bottom line, Sebert is eager to reopen her bowling center safely.
“For some reason, we’ve just been forgotten. So, we have to do whatever we can to be able to survive because we’re going to be here for years and years to come.”
