The Bridgeport Charter Township Governmental Center Office will close to the public as a caution for the coronavirus.
The office says that it plans to reopen on April 6 unless they plan to extend that date.
Township employees will report to work as scheduled and all essential services including trash and recycling collection and public safety.
All communication will be done through phone, email or fax.
If you need to give a payment to the Governmental Center Office, a drop box is set up.
For residents requiring immediate attention or questions, call (989) 777-0940.
