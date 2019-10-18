Damarkus Jeffries has no heat. It's been this way since he came home to his apartment in Bridgeport Wednesday night.
He heard the carbon monoxide detector going off.
"We just immediately called consumers, it's an odorless thing that could probably kill you," Jeffries said.
Consumers Energy found two leaks in their dryer fuel line and improper venting on their water heater.
They put danger tags on all these including the furnace, calling for immediate action.
"You guys have consumers out, they say you've got all these problems, what's going through your mind? My kids,” Jeffries said. “We got them to a grandparent's house. We've just been here kind of toughing it out."
Jeffries said his landlord came out with a technician to address the problem but said they didn't do much.
"He just kind of rigged this thing up here," he said.
He still has no heat and he said the technician didn't work on the furnace, but he did remove the danger tags.
Jeffries is tired of the cold and he's worried about the gas leak getting fixed.
So TV5 called his landlord to ask the tough questions.
"They've been telling me they've been having some problems with their heating and hot water at their place. You're the landlord, right?" we asked the landlord.
The landlord confirmed and told us they're planning to replace the furnace Saturday. Keep in mind, Jeffries and his fiancée' says nobody came to the home today or answered their calls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.