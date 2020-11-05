Bridgeport-Spaulding Community Schools are moving to a full virtual and remote learning beginning Nov. 6.
The district said that due to staff shortages, officials are concerned they will be unable to carry out safety protocols and provide services. Because of that, the district is moving full virtual at the end of Nov. 5. All students will remain on the virtual learning platforms until returning on Nov. 30.
