Officers are responding to a pin-in crash involving two vehicles in Bridgeport Township.
It happened Thursday evening, June 18 at the intersection of Dixie Highway and E. Curtis Road.
According to police on the scene, two people sustained serious injuries from the crash.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
