A Bridgeport Township man is accused of sexually assaulting two minors.
Jason Cornell, 34, was formally charged on Tuesday, Sept. 10 with criminal sexual conduct.
Investigators say the victims were under 13-years-old and that the assaults occurred over several years.
Cornell could face life sentences in convicted.
