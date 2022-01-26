Investigators are trying to find the suspect of a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Bridgeport Township more than a month ago.
On Dec. 10 at 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Dixie Highway near California Avenue. A pedestrian was walking from Miller's Motel to Magic Party Store and was struck by a vehicle believed to have been traveling northbound, according to the Bridgeport Township Police Department.
The vehicle may have been a large white SUV or large white crossover vehicle. The suspect vehicle fled the scene and is believed to have front-end damage and may have had blood on the vehicle, police said.
Police identified the victim as 66-year-old Terry Michael Stall from the Saginaw area.
Officers are asking for witnesses of the crash to help investigators find the suspect. Anyone with more information on this crime or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Bridgeport Township Police Department at 989-777-2800 or Saginaw County Central Dispatch at 989-797-4580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.