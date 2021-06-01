Heavy damage has been sustained to a historic building on Mackinac Island, but it’s not considered a total loss.
The Mackinac Island Fire Department responded to the Victorian-style cottage at 6 p.m. on May 30 and worked with other departments to get the flames under control.
“It’s just part of Mackinac,” Margaret Doud, mayor of Mackinac Island said. “It really is and they’re very significant to the beauty of the island.”
The Brigadoon Cottage on Mackinac is one of the many on the main road often visited by tourists. When MIFD responded to the scene, with help from the Mackinaw City and St. Ignace fire departments, they managed to put out the fire before the cottage became a total loss.
“We have mutual aid with St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, and those men came over, and it is very reassuring to know that we have that extra help when we need it,” Doud said.
Sheppler’s Ferry brought over the two assisting departments.
“I know so many people rely on transportation to and from the island and for us to play a small part in getting that fire out, it was a pleasure for us to do,” said Chris Sheppler, president of Sheppler's Ferry.
One tourist who was at the scene said the departments were doing all they could to stop the flames.
“Right away they got those hoses set up,” Shane Wilcox said. “They were getting on all angles. They put a lot of water, especially with the fire truck and the fire cannon just getting water on the surrounding areas, tree houses, making sure nothing was going to spread.”
While the roof sustained heavy damage, the rest of the building is intact, and no injuries were reported.
“A real team effort that did a real great job. No injuries, saved the other buildings on both sides and it was just remarkable,” Doud said.
The MIFD has not released the cause of the fire.
