Bridge the Gap is an initiative looking to improve the relationship between members community and law enforcement throughout mid-Michigan.
Tuesday several law enforcement agencies came together to give scholarships and help teenagers work towards a successful future.
"I think that it is really important that we have diversity within our law enforcement and that we increase that," said Ayiteh Sowah a Bridge the Gap board member.
Founded in 2015, BTG aims to positive relationships between law enforcement and the community. BTG along with multiple police agencies came together at a press conference in Bay City to announce anywhere from seven to fourteen scholarships for young area minorities to attend the Delta College police academy in August.
"The scholarship will pay for them to go to the academy. And while they're in the academy we try to secure them employment with an agency that will pay them while they're in the academy," Sowah said.
Bridge the Gap has already produced law enforcement officers who are working right here in the great lakes bay region.
"They're all doing a great job for us in Saginaw County," Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel
He said three deputies on staff are products of BTG and he's looking forward to getting the chance to hire some more.
"What I love about the program is that it is set up to really help people who normally wouldn't have that ability to become law enforcement officers even though they have a passion for it," Federspiel said
As for Sowah, he's glad to see these police agencies coming together for this effort.
"Not just the visual of it, but the fact that they're on the same page mentally of creating some diversity," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.