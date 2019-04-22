The Bureau of Land Management-Eastern States (BLM-ES) Northeastern States District will hold a wild horse and burro event providing wild horses and possible a few yearling burros, May 17-18 at Red Horse Ranch in Cassopolis, Michigan.
Red Horse Ranch is located on 64247 Library Road, Cassopolis, Michigan.
The animals will be available for selection on Friday, May 17th from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and, Saturday May 18th, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. All animals available have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and blood-tested.
If you choose to purchase your own wild horse or burro, the BLM now offers more sale eligible animals. Purchasers receive immediate ownership of the animal on the day of the event.
People purchasing an animal should provide adequate food, care, and an enclosed area such as a corral, barn, stall, and other appropriate facilities. The facility may also be a pasture that is suitable for maintaining animals.
The BLM is committed to the safety and health of the nation’s wild horses and burros and requires animals to be transported in a stock-type, step up trailer.
Grey Reynolds, a horse trainer experienced in gentling wild mustangs, will be on site demonstrating gentling and training techniques on Friday and Saturday. Reynolds is a member of the Trainer Incentive Program and has trained wild horses for Extreme Mustang Makeover competitions sponsored by the Mustang Heritage Foundations, BLM’s partner in managing America’s Living Legends.
Applications may be submitted at the site until the close of the event on Saturday, May 17th.
Ask about how to earn up to $1,000 when you adopt an untrained wild horse or burro.
For more information about selecting one of America’s Living Legends, call 866-4MUSTANGS (866-468-7826) or visit www.wildhorseandburro.blm.gov.
