The Bringer Inn in Saginaw said it's expecting to reopen under new management.
Mike Bringer, the restaurant’s owner, decided to retire and his last day will be Thursday, Dec. 31.
The business was in danger of closing if new management wasn’t found.
On Wednesday, the restaurant said it’s expected to be reopening under new management with the same menu, staff, and quality of food and service.
Patrons can stay up to date on the Bringer Inn’s reopening by following its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.