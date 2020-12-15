The future of the Bringer Inn in Saginaw is in doubt. Owner Mike Bringer has decided to retire.
"At this point and time, we can't guarantee anything," Bringer said. "We're looking right now at having someone come in to manage and keep it going, the same staff hopefully."
If someone cannot come in and run the Bringer Inn, it will close on Dec. 31. Kyra Kurz will be one of 14 employees to lose their job.
"I'm pretty hurt you know this has been one of my favorite jobs in Saginaw and I'm just hoping we can get new management and keep it rolling," Kurz said.
Kurz is already thinking about her next move.
"Maybe go to school, try to get a degree and maybe run my own restaurant someday," Kurz said.
Multiple customers want the Bringer Inn to stay open.
"Everybody loses. Aint no win-win on that," Phillip Graham said.
"I started crying but I believe that I know that he needs time with his family too,” Suzie Cruz said. “I wish there was something we could do to help everybody out here right now."
The commercial realtor listing the Bringer Inn property said he has received interest from potential buyers, but no sale yet. Bringer says the COVID-19 pandemic did not play a role in his decision. He said he has been in the food service industry for 45 years and it's time to hang it up.
“If you don't have that passion anymore you better get out because you don't want to ruin it and I don't want this to be ruined,” Bringer said. “I want it to continue on, but if it doesn’t, I want to make sure people know we gave it a heck of a try."
