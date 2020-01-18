Bringing Back the Ice in canceled due to severe weather conditions.
Organizers said they had to cancel the event at Saginaw’s Hoyt Park due to deteriorating ice.
The School Skate has been rescheduled for next Saturday, Jan. 25. The event will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm. Skate rentals for this event will be free compliments of Kiss 107.1 and MIX 106.3, according to organizers.
Skating events will be held at the park each Saturday from noon until 4 pm except for the time change next week.
