Crews are still working to put out a fire in the Huron-Manistee National Forest in Iosco County.
The National Forest Service said the Brittle Fire is currently 30 percent contained after breaking out Friday. Crews said the fire started from a prescribed burn operations.
As of Saturday afternoon, the fire has covered 6,100 acres.
Cool weather on Friday evening allowed firefighters to strengthen the perimeter.
Crews are continuing to improve the fire lines. They will supported by helicopter water bucket drops on Saturday.
The Public is asked to stay out of closed areas to allow firefighters, engines, helicopters and others to work safely.
All evacuations around the fire have been lifted.
