Source: Craig McClarren

The Brittle Fire that started on April 23 in Iosco County is now at 98 percent containment, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The fire, located on the Huron Shores Ranger District of the Huron-Manistee National Forests, broke out during prescribed fire operations.

As of April 30, the fire was at 5,781 acres with 98 percent containment. The fire occurred on nearly all Forest Service land and no structures were lost, the state said.

“We are aware there is strong interest and some speculation about the causal factors that contributed to this prescribed fire becoming a wildfire. We believe the most effective way to answer those questions is through a full review which agency policy requires, and we will share the facts and valuable lessons learned after the full review is complete,” the state said.

