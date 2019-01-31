The Frankenmuth Department of Public Works is working to replace a broken water line and is asking you to avoid the area if possible.
The DPW is working on the broken line in the 300 block of N. Main Street.
Traffic lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction because of the work.
Drivers, you may want to find a different route this morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.