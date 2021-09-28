A Saginaw staple was forced to close its doors after a burglar smashed a window and shattered the cash register.
Late Monday night, a burglar broke into Valerie’s Downtown. Security footage shows them stealing cash from the small business.
"We hope they get caught whoever it is, because this is a, my daughter works very hard at this business and it ain't easy. So, it's a tragedy that this has to happen downtown when we you know we're doing our best down here,” said Robert Stricker, father of the restaurant owner Juliana. "Juliana, she's shook up. You know. This is her livelihood and also the cook. They're going to be out of work for a little while until everything gets repaired and as it is, she's pretty much breaking even around here.”
The suspect first tried to break-in through the door. When that didn't work, the suspect took what looked like a piece of concrete and broke through the window, then stepped inside.
Security footage provided to TV5 from Valerie’s shows a hooded person trying to open the cash register, when that didn't work, they smashed it to pieces.
"She will be OK eventually. She takes it very personal, you know, something like this happens, you know, it's, she got violated by breaking in,” Stricker said.
The shop was closed on Tuesday. It appears nothing else besides cash was touched.
"We just ask for people to be patient until she opens up again and please come back and have some good food,” Stricker said.
Depending on insurance, they hope to be open again as soon as possible.
