Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland is already looking for some holiday help with a job fair.
The event is on Sept. 4 from noon to 6 p.m.
Applicants can head to 25 Christmas Ln. with their resumes and questions.
They should also expect on the spot interviews.
If you can’t make it to the job fair, you can stop by the reception desk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to talk with personnel.
