“It wouldn’t be our first choice,” said Lori Libka, a communications assistant with Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland.
Ho, ho, oh no!
The yearly tradition of visiting Santa Claus is being put on hold at Bronner’s CHRISTmas Wonderland.
“It is, largely driven by the COVID regulations and safely,” Libka said.
Children typically get the opportunity to tell Santa if they’ve been good this year, but COVID-19 is putting a halt to those plans, so Santa is making the best of the situation.
“This year we will be doing Santa live video visits on Facebook,” Libka said.
Traditionally visits with Santa start the day after Thanksgiving.
“Typically, Santa will see over 27,000 children in that short period of time here at Bronner’s,” Libka said.
Now that Santa is going virtual, he’ll be able to reach more kids than ever.
“Santa will be chatting, talking to the children, and will also have some activities, some singing, crafts, recipes, that they can join in from home,” Libka said.
Libka said Bronner’s explored all options, but couldn’t accommodate visits in-person.
“We feel that the Facebook live video visits were the next best thing we could offer,” Libka said.
Bronner’s will host four virtual Santa visits this season:
- Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.
Mrs. Claus will be joining Santa for two of the visits.
On Dec. 3, Santa will be visiting Bronner’s neighbors at Grandpa Tiny’s Farm to meet their reindeer.
