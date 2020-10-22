Brooklyn Boyz in Bay City announced it will be closed for 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The pizza restaurant closed on Oct. 22.
"The employee involved initiated the test on their own after having experienced very mild symptoms of a cold," the restaurant said.
The restaurant's employees have been directed to quarantine for 14 days.
"Brooklyn Boyz wishes to advise its patrons that if they have frequented the restaurant recently, they should be mindful of potential exposure and to consider all appropriate safeguards," the restaurant said.
During the time the restaurant will be closed, a thorough cleaning and sanitization will take place to ensure a safe reopening, the restaurant said.
