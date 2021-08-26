A suspect in the Broome Park shooting that killed two people is facing 15 felonies, including two counts of first-degree murder.

Flint police responded to Broome Park for a shooting about 12:40 a.m. on Aug. 8. Six gunshot victims were found on the scene by police.

+2 Police identify 2 killed in Broome Park shooting Two people are dead and four others were injured after a shooting broke out at a gathering in Flint early Monday morning.

Elvin Hollinger, 19, and Alyssa McMahon 18, died from their injuries. Multiple witnesses were near the scene. After an investigation, a suspect was arrested on Aug. 24.

Breon Walters, 18, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder, seven counts of felony firearm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of malicious destruction of property.