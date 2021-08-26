Flint police have released details about a shooting that happened earlier this month that left two teenagers dead.
Police said 18-year-old Breon Walters has been charged in the case. A total of six people were victims of the gunfire.
18-year-old Kaitlyn Curtis of Frankenmuth has been in a wheelchair for the past two weeks.
“Just really grateful to make it out of that scary moment that we lived,” Curtis said.
She was one of six people shot in the early hours of Aug. 9 Flint's Broome Park.
“I was shot in the leg the lower leg, which completely shattered my tibia and my fibula,” Curtis said.
She says the group of friends were hanging out in the park around midnight after leaving a party in Montrose. Around 12:40 a.m. someone opened fire.
“My back was turned during the situation, so I didn’t see anything,” Curtis said.
18-year-old Alyssa McMahon of South Lyon and 19-year-old Elvin Hollinger of Mt. Morris were killed. Curtis knew McMahon from previous parties and says Hollinger was like a brother to her.
“He cracked jokes all the time he was constantly dancing constantly freestyling,” Curtis said.
She finds it difficult to accept his death.
“It just felt like it was a movie and it never happened. I was just waiting for Elvin to text me. It was just a complete shock,” Curtis said.
Authorities arraigned 18-year-old Breon Walters on 15 felony charges including first-degree murder and assault with intent to murder.
Curtis says she doesn't know Walter and has no idea why he would target them.
“Never seen him never heard his name,” Curtis said.
She says she wants justice for herself and her friends, especially the ones who didn't survive.
“I hope that he gets what he deserves. I hope he gets life in prison,” Curtis said. “We did not deserve this at all.”
