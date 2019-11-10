The brother of Michigan State basketball star Cassius Winston has died after being struck by an Amtrak train Saturday night.
Scott Kipp, Albion's Chief of Public Safety, confirmed Sunday that Zachary Winston died after being hit by a westbound train in Albion. Zachary Winston, of Detroit, played basketball at Albion College.
According to the Albion Department of Public Safety Facebook page, Winston intentionally walked in front of the Amtrak train tragically ending his life.
Cassius Winston, Michigan State's point guard, was a preseason All-American last month. The top-ranked Spartans play their home opener against Binghamton on Sunday night.
