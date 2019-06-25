Saginaw County Prosecutor John McColgan charged brothers Lamonte Drevonn and Quintay Hakeem Donald in connection with what’s being called the largest seizure of crystal methamphetamine in the county.
Lamonte Donald, 23, and Quintay Donald, 26, were charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and heroin, and separate counts of conspiracy. Each was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Bay Area narcotics Enforcement Team (BAYANET) investigated the two men for three months prior to their arrests.
“The Bay Area narcotics Enforcement Team has done great work here,” McColgan said. “Unfortunately, crystal meth has found its way to Saginaw. Crystal meth is a very destructive substance that we are going to fight diligently to keep out of the hands of the vulnerable here in our community.”
The BAYANET investigation netted 14.4 ounces of crystal meth, 1 ounce of heroin and the guns, one of which was stolen.
The drug charges carry prison terms of up to 20 years.
