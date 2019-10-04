Two brothers were ticketed for illegally killing a pair of trumpeter swans.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a complaint to the poaching hotline sparked the investigation.
“I received a complaint that someone had shot multiple swans in the Sturgeon River sloughs,” said Conservation Officer Cody Smith.
Smith contacted his partner, Conservation Officer Doug Hermanson, who patrols Houghton County, to assist. The two conservation officers met at the Sturgeon River Sloughs Wildlife Area, located south of Chassell along U.S. 41, on Sept. 28.
Several groups of waterfowl hunters were in the area. Smith and Hermanson surveyed the area and identified the suspects– two brothers in their late 20s, from Houghton.
Upon asking the hunters where the swans were, the brothers confessed they killed two trumpeter swans and stashed the birds where they dropped.
Smith and Hermanson retrieved the swans and issued the poachers tickets for killing two trumpeter swans and possession of lead shot while waterfowl hunting.
Taking illegal waterfowl is a misdemeanor offense and may be punishable with up to 90 days in jail and/or up to $500 for reimbursement, in addition to other court costs.
