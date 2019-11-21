For 170 years, a house in Bay County has stood the test of time.
It was home to six generations of the same family, but its descendants are now moving on. They’re selling the property to a local credit union who plans to redevelop the space.
"Anxious to see a new leaf on this property and a new use for it," said Tom Schmidt
"It's good to see it being re-developed and used for something," Randy Schmidt said.
The Schmidt brothers grew up in this home together many years ago and have plenty fond memories of it as well.
"I remember the carp would splash in the spring," Tom said.
"And I remember the parties we used to have," Randy said.
They say the home held many purposes over its lifetime, from being a farmhouse to even a post office back in the late 1800s.
"Our great-grandfather had the fastest horse, so that was the post office for the area,” Randy said. “So local residents from Frankenlust Township would come get their mail there."
After selling the place last February, they wanted to commemorate their family's history in that area.
They want a marker to be placed onto the property after the house is demolished in order to keep the family's legacy there.
“What we're looking to do is have a historical marker put there in memory of that area," Randy said.
"And all those great-grandchildren will see dad's name on this marker and when they come back they'll see some roots from where their family came from," Tom added.
