A Brown City woman was transported to the hospital after a crash in Sanilac County.
Deputies said they received reports of a two-vehicle crash on Maple Valley Road near Burns Line Road in Brown City. They said it happened on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at about 12:05 p.m.
According to deputies, during the initial investigation, they determined that a 2017 Ford Escape operated by a 65-year-old male from Brown City was traveling northbound on Maple Valley Rd. and came to a stop at the railroad tracks.
Deputies said a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 33-year-old male from Brown City was also traveling north on Maple Valley Road.
Deputies believe the Silverado has possible maintenance issues and was unable to stop and rear-ended the Escape.
Deputies said a 62-year-old female from Brown City, who was a passenger in the Escape, was treated on scene and transported by Marlette EMS to Lapeer Hospital for further treatment.
Both male drivers were not injured in the crash.
