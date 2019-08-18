A grant will allow a vacant suburban Detroit building to be redeveloped as a restaurant.
Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) says Oak Park was awarded the $600,000 brownfield redevelopment grant for work on the former WWJ Broadcast Station.
The state says a transformer in the basement exploded during a flood and power outage in 2014. Basement concrete was contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls, also called PCBs. Water pumped outside the building also contaminated some surrounding soil.
Contaminated materials in and around the 83-year-old building will be removed.
The owners of two Detroit-area restaurants are planning to repurpose the building while retaining its Art Deco features. The $4 million redevelopment is expected to create 100 new jobs.
EGLE grants and loans pay for environmental investigation and brownfields cleanup.
