If you had a hard time starting your car this morning, you're not alone.
The deep freeze put those cold cranking amps to the test and many got failing grades.
The phone has been ringing off the hook at Gary’s Towing and Auto Repair in Saginaw.
Owner Ray Haddad said thanks to mother nature business has really picked up in the past two days.
“The cold weather really brings in a lot of business, brings in a lot of no starts and a lot of dead batteries,” Haddad said.
Haddad said many customers have also seen a warning light in their cars display that resembles an exclamation mark.
This indicates low tire pressure, which is common in extremely cold temperatures.
He said this simple fix can prevent car damage, but if ignored can be dangerous.
“Get better fuel mileage, you’re gonna drive a lot better when the tires are all aired up properly,” Haddad said. “Oh yeah very dangerous, they’re not going to have very good traction and they are not getting very far if they blow a tire, that’s for sure.”
Just in case you break down there are certain items experts say you should always keep in your vehicle.
Everything from bottled water to jumper cables. Other items include snacks, a phone charger, and, especially in these frigid temperatures, blankets.
Haddad also said when temperatures drop, they not only see a rise in dead car batteries, there are several car crashes.
“Check all your fluids,” Haddad said. “Take it easy out there.”
