A school superintendent in suburban Detroit has been suspended without pay for five days for serving champagne during a celebration for two retiring educators.
The school year was over last June in Dearborn Heights District 7 and no students were in the building. But the school board says Jennifer Mast violated a policy prohibiting alcohol on school property.
Mast says it was "completely innocent." She says a dozen adults drank half of a bottle of champagne. Board president Mandy Diroff declined to discuss the matter with the Detroit Free Press.
Several teachers spoke on Mast's behalf Wednesday, but the school board didn't reopen the matter. Mast says her suspension is longer than a three-day suspension that was given to a past superintendent who made an error costing thousands of dollars.
