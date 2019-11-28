The hometown airport of the Ohio State University Buckeyes is marking the days leading up to the team's most anticipated game of the season with some visual antics.
John Glenn International Airport has placed X's over some highly visible M's around the terminal ahead of Saturday's rivalry game in Ann Arbor between No. 2 Ohio State and the 10th-ranked Michigan Wolverines.
The X's obscure M's in the word "Columbus" on a mosaic and an exit sign, as well as in the airport's CMH call letters at the International Gateway entrance. The airport says letters integral to safety or directional information were excluded from the prank.
Rivalry week also is highlighted on the giant video monitor in the ticket lobby, where opportunities are offered to take a photo with Brutus Buckeye.
