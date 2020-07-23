Officials across Michigan are putting rumors to rest after budget adjustments caused a scare of defunding Michigan State Police.
"The article that came out and caused a scare, made it sound as those there was 113 million dollars in cut to the state police which wasn't the case."
Michigan State Police spokesman Joseph Rowley is assuring people that reports of tens of millions of dollars in cuts to MSP and the Michigan Department of Corrections are false.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Office echoed what Rowley said.
Her office released the following statement:
"There has been no action taken by the administration to defund police, though there was some misinformation floating around yesterday. During this public health and economic crisis, funding public safety remains a top priority of the governor. That’s why she offered hazard pay to state troopers, corrections officers, and local first responders. She also secured $475 million in federal coronavirus relief fund (crf) dollars for departments of state police and corrections to prevent any cuts."
State Representative Ben Frederick explained what happened in state budget negotiations on Wednesday.
"What we've done is we took some money that would've been appropriated to state corrections and state police and we did move that to other purposes with the knowledge that dollar for dollar it would be replaced with federal dollars coming in," he said.
Frederick says it's nothing more than a transfer of money.
"It does not actually result in a reduction in those budgetary items for the police or for corrections," he said.
Rowley said state police will see a budget cut of 8.3 million dollars. He says that cut will not impact service to residents.
"The Michigan State Police is committed to ensuring public safety within the communities in the state and that's not going to change," Rowley said.
