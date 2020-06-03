The Flint Police Department will be bringing on more officers thanks to a newly approved budget.
Mayor Neeley’s proposed budget was passed by the city council on Tuesday night, June 2, which includes investments in the city’s police department.
The budget will help the department hire 19 new officers as well as increase salaries to help fill positions.
“These are long-vacant positions and filling them will be a major boost for our department,” said Marjory Raymer, a city of Flint spokesperson.
