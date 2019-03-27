The U.S. Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, defended cutting the budget for the Special Olympics, and she received push-back from her administration about her decision.
The proposal would cut funding for the Special Olympics and other education programs by almost $18 million, throughout the United States.
“Special Olympics Michigan receives approximately $200,000 of that federal money and so the money that we receive from the federal government go to running inclusive school programs that we have.” Senior Marketing and Communication Director of Special Olympics Michigan, Aaron Mills, said.
Mills said these proposed cuts would hurt school programs both in and out of state.
“A $200,000 cut is definitely a big deal to our budget for our school program, but it does not mean the end for Special Olympics. We have a lot of support throughout the state from donors and corporation, we have money to take things on,” Mills said. “It really helps build a more inclusive culture, it helps cut down on bullying, and so we use sports as our vehicle to make that happen.”
Charles Blankenship, Bay City Central junior, is part of a club called Unified Champions which is a division of Special Olympics. The program combines general education with special education.
“It’s taught me not to beat myself down from my disability, it taught me to embrace my disability more than I ever have in my life,” Blankenship said. “This program means a lot to me because without this program, I wouldn’t be able to be a part of a team,”
Penny Hildinger, teacher and organizer, said that special education students and general education students play sports together, plan events together, work together, and get to know one another.
“You can’t cut kids, you just can’t. You can’t cut kids programming and just because you don’t see numbers of it working, it’s working,” Hildinger said.
Devell Washington, a junior partner, said it helps them socialize and build chemistry. He said that they build relationships.
“I would honestly be hurt,” Washington said.
“Unified’s part of my life. It’s been part of my life since my freshman year. I wouldn’t know what to do with my life if Unified changed,” Blankenship said.
