Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican legislative leaders say they are "very close" to agreeing to restore some funding she vetoed more than a month ago, but remain at odds over limiting her ability to unilaterally shift money within individual state departments.
Hopes for resolving the budget impasse Thursday diminished when the Senate adjourned until next week. The House is not scheduled to return to session until December once it adjourns later Thursday.
Supplemental spending bills are listed for potential votes in the House Thursday.
The Democratic governor vetoed an unprecedented amount of funding after being sent a budget in which she had no input following a breakdown in road-funding talks.
She says charter schools and advocates for autism funding should urge legislators to pass the legislation and not "play games."
